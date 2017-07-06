Don’t let pesky bugs ruin your summer

DEET is one of the most effective ways to stop mosquitoes and ticks, from biting you

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Are pesky bugs ruining your summer?

Dr. Ira Helfand of the Family Care Medical Center in Springfield told 22News, spraying insect repellent with DEET, can help protect you from insects, like mosquitoes and ticks, which may carry harmful diseases.

“It’s good if you have to be outside, you know, in the evening when they’re going to be mosquitoes around, its worth putting on DEET,” said Dr. Helfand. “Anyone of the insect repellent products that contain it, will also help keep ticks off you.”

Sprays containing DEET can be found in a variety of lotions and sprays. They’re also available at most drug stores.

If you’re concerned about bees, Dr. Helfand recommends, you avoid floral prints and floral fragrances.

