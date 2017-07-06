Dakin seeking donations for kitten intensive care unit

Dakin Humane Society expects to treat over 250 abandoned kittens this year

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The only kitten intensive care unit in New England is at the local Dakin Humane Society.

Volunteers and vet technicians have treated over 650 cats since Dakin created the kitten nursery in 2014.

The founding supporters of the nursery, Jan and Bernadette Piepul made it their life mission to make sure all stray and abandoned kittens get the same love they were able to give to their kitten, Nick. They found him stray and badly burned eight years ago.

“Without a resource like Nick’s Nursery, they just wouldn’t have a chance at life,” Executive Director Carmine DiCenso told 22News. “It’s that much of a life-saving program that actually gives them an opportunity to grow up and be happy, healthy kittens.”

The Dakin Humane Society expects to treat over 250 abandoned kittens this year. The Piepul family is matching all donations to Nick’s Nursery until the end of this month.

