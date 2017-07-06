Chicopee firefighter appointed Lieutenant

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee firefighter was promoted to the rank of Fire Lieutenant Thursday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Chicopee’s mayor’s office, Nicholas Lacasse will officially begin his role as lieutenant July 16.

“I am pleased to promote these individuals,” said Chicopee Mayor Richard Kos stated in the release. “In addition we are filling a Lieutenant and Captain’s position temporarily to provide individuals the same training and experience from which our two permanent appointees have benefited.”

Lacasse joined the city’s fire department in 2008 as a firefighter EMT and emergency medical dispatcher. He previously served in the United States Marine Corp from 2000 to 2008 and is a veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom.