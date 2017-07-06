Car crashed into light pole, tree in Springfield

Wires knocked down in crash on East Street

By Published:
Image Courtesy: Springfield Fire Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver was taken to the hospital following a crash in East Springfield near the Chicopee city line Thursday morning.

Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield fire commissioner, told 22News that the driver of a Nissan Altima crashed into a light pole, knocking it down, and then crashed into a tree in front of 86 East Street shortly after 8:00 A.M.

Leger said that the driver was taken to the hospital, but there is no word on the severity of that person’s injuries.

There are wires down in the road and Eversource Energy crews are working to fix the problem. East Street is currently closed at Bessemer Street while everything is cleaned up.

