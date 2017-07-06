Capt. Clapprood’s promotion to deputy chief to take effect on Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Captain Cheryl Clapprood has been appointed to be the next deputy chief in the Springfield Police Department.

The promotion becomes official on Sunday and she told 22News that she wants to represent the police department well.

She will be one of three deputy chiefs under Police Commissioner John Barbieri.

Clapprood explained how she rose through the ranks in this predominantly boys’ club.

“It’s not so much gender, it’s not so much race or ethnicity,” Clapprood said. “Once you join our team, and the blue team and your on the police department, guys and girls will judge you as you do the job.”

Clapprood will become the second highest ranking woman in the city’s history. Paula Meara was Springfield’s police chief in the mid 90’s.