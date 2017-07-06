Barings Investments encouraging workers to move from Springfield to N.C.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tower Square is up for sale, and there are questions about what that means for jobs and businesses.

The high-rise building is owned by MassMutual, which also owns Barings Investments, located inside the tower. MassMutual spokesperson Jim Lacey told 22News that Barings is encouraging some of their 250 employees to relocate to Barings’ corporate headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Lacey said that MassMutual is still committed to Springfield, and that their corporate headquarters is not moving from their State Street location.

The sale of Tower Square also means that the Springfield Marriott hotel will lose their affiliation, and their name will soon change to the Tower Square Hotel.

