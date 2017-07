SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have shut down an intersection in Springfield because of a car accident.

Two vehicles collided on Alderman and Ranney Streets around 5 p.m., Tuesday evening. One of the vehicles was forced into a tree.

Springfield Police Lt. Steven Wyszynski told 22News at least one person was hurt in the crash. No other information was immediately available.

22News will bring you updates as more information becomes available.