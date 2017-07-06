A preview of the 2017 The Big E/Six Flags Super Blood Drive

By Published:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The American Red Cross is facing a critical blood shortage, but you can help at next week’s The Big E/Six Flags Super Blood Drive! Kelly Isenor, External Communications Manager for the American Red Cross, and Jennifer McGrath, Communications Manager for Six Flags New England shared the details of this year’s super blood drive.

The Big E/Six Flags Super Blood Drive
July 12th: Noon – 6pm
The Better Living Center, Eastern States Exposition
1305 Memorial Avenue, West Springfield, MA 01089

All presenting donors will receive a one-day pass to Six Flags New England.

Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), use the Blood Donor App, or visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: SIXFLAGSNE to schedule an appointment.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s