A preview of the 2017 The Big E/Six Flags Super Blood Drive

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The American Red Cross is facing a critical blood shortage, but you can help at next week’s The Big E/Six Flags Super Blood Drive! Kelly Isenor, External Communications Manager for the American Red Cross, and Jennifer McGrath, Communications Manager for Six Flags New England shared the details of this year’s super blood drive.

The Big E/Six Flags Super Blood Drive

July 12th: Noon – 6pm

The Better Living Center, Eastern States Exposition

1305 Memorial Avenue, West Springfield, MA 01089

All presenting donors will receive a one-day pass to Six Flags New England.

Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), use the Blood Donor App, or visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: SIXFLAGSNE to schedule an appointment.