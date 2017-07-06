10 giant draft horses rescued from Massachusetts farm

METHUEN, Mass. (AP) — Ten “giant” draft horses are now in veterinary care after the owner of a central Massachusetts farm surrendered them to authorities.

The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says the horses, nine male and one female, are being cared for at the Nevins Farm in Methuen.

MSPCA officials say the previous owner could no longer meet the horses’ needs and surrendered them June 28. Some of the horses are underweight and have teeth and hoof issues.

Draft horses, which stand a foot taller than normal breeds, are traditionally used as working animals to pull carriages or plow fields.

The MSPCA says once healthy, the horses will be available for adoption. The nonprofit organization has set up a donation fund to pay for the animals’ veterinary care.