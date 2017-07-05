Summer lunch program benefits Holyoke children

School department pays for children's lunches, parents buy their own

Sy Becker Published:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke’s summer lunch program in the city’s parks brings families together.

22News was there as mothers and children enjoyed a meal at Springdale Park Wednesday afternoon. The school department pays for the children’s lunch, the parents buy their own, and enjoy quality time with their sons and daughters.

“For me, it’s amazing. It’s amazing that we can share the lunch in the park program with the kids. I wish that more parents could come with their kids,” Yolanda Fontanez of Holyoke said.

Children eligible for the “lunch in the park” program receive free breakfast and lunch during the school year.

