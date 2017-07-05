Suffield woman arrested after alleged violation of two probations

By Published:
Photo Courtesy: Suffield Police Department

Suffield, CT. (WWLP) – A Suffield woman was arrested on Sunday after being wanted by two separate arrest warrants for violation of probation.

The Suffield Police Department said in a news release sent to 22News that 43-year-old Lori Beneski had arrest warrants from previous arrests by the Enfield and Granby Police Department.

Beneski was wanted by the Connecticut Office of Adult Probation for violation of the state’s General Statute 53a-32.

The bond for both violations was set by the court in the amount of $2,500 each.

