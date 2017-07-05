Still no state budget one week into new fiscal year

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts is nearly one week into the new fiscal year, but lawmakers have yet to approve a final budget.

The $40 billion plus spending plan is now stuck in Conference Committee.

July 1 marked the start of the new fiscal year, but lawmakers left for the 4th of July holiday without a budget, and a final spending plan for the 2018 fiscal year has yet to reach Governor Charlie Baker’s desk.

Lawmakers instead passed a $5 billion temporary budget at the end of June to get through this next month while they continue negotiations.

22News spoke with Warren Representative Todd Smola who is part of the six-member Conference Committee tasked with compromising on a final budget.

Smola told 22News that current revenue shortfalls have created an extra challenge for budget debates, saying, “When you’re talking about a $40 billion budget, it’s not an easy thing to do in such a short period of time.”

The Conference Committee did not have a full meeting in Boston Wednesday, but Representative Smola told 22News that discussions are ongoing.

