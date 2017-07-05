State’s revenue up $16M in FY 2017

BOSTON (WWLP) – The secretary of Massachusetts said on Wednesday that revenues generated by his office for Fiscal Year 2017 is more than $16 million higher than in FY 2016.

“I am very pleased with our significant increase in revenue,” Secretary William Galvin said. “We easily surpassed the $332 million revenue figure that was projected for this fiscal year.”

Collections over FY 2017 reached $352 million, $336 million was collected over the same period in 2016.

Revenues from corporate filings and deeds collections connected with property transactions contributed to much of the increase in the revenue.