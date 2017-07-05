State police: Woman shot in Wendell

WENDELL, Mass. (WWLP) – State police are investigating an early morning shooting in the Franklin County town of Wendell.

According to the state police barracks in Athol, troopers were called to Wendell after a woman was allegedly shot by a suspect near West Street. The barracks dispatch told 22News the woman’s son called in the shooting.

When 22News got to the site of the shooting, troopers had West Street closed off, as they tried to figure out exactly what happened.

22News has been making phone calls all morning, but so far, police haven’t said the extent of the woman’s injuries, or whether they’re still looking for a suspect.

We’ll bring you information as it becomes available on air and online here at WWLP.com