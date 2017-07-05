State police: Woman shot in Wendell

Shooting happened near West Street

By and Published:

WENDELL, Mass. (WWLP) – State police are investigating an early morning shooting in the Franklin County town of Wendell.

According to the state police barracks in Athol, troopers were called to Wendell after a woman was allegedly shot by a suspect near West Street. The barracks dispatch told 22News the woman’s son called in the shooting.

 

When 22News got to the site of the shooting, troopers had West Street closed off, as they tried to figure out exactly what happened.

22News has been making phone calls all morning, but so far, police haven’t said the extent of the woman’s injuries, or whether they’re still looking for a suspect.

We’ll bring you information as it becomes available on air and online here at WWLP.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s