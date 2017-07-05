State lawmakers considering bills to make health care more accessible

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts continues to struggle to make health care more affordable, according to a recent report by the state’s Health Policy Commission.

Annual health care costs in Massachusetts exceeded $10,500 per person in 2014.

A report by the Massachusetts Health Policy Commission analyzed new data from the National Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services. It showed the progress and challenges of reforms to the state’s health care system.

Per capita health care spending is 31 percent higher than the national average of about $8,000 per person, according to the report.

Although Massachusetts was able to decrease excess spending in areas such as hospitals and nursing care facilities, the report found that the state disproportionately increased spending in prescription drugs and home health care.

State Senator Richard Ross of Wrentham told 22News, “Certainly people that are less fortunate who can’t afford services do rely on the state and the monies that we can provide to help relieve them of the burden of their health care costs.”

State lawmakers are considering several bills this session to make health care more accessible in Massachusetts.