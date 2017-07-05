Springfield police captain appointed as new deputy chief

Promotion effective July 9

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) –  A 38-year veteran of the police force has been appointed as the Springfield Police Department’s new deputy chief.

In a release sent to 22News, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno says Deputy Chief Cheryl Clapprood is a well-deserved and solid appointment.

Clapprood’s appointment to deputy chief is effective Sunday and comes after the retirement of former Deputy Chief Robert Cheetham. She is now the second highest ranking woman officer ever in the city’s history.

Clapprood was selected from a Civil Service promotional list. According to the release, she has agreed to move back into Springfield as she takes on the new position.

Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri says in the release that he is looking forward to working with Clapprood to continue efforts to improve the quality of life and public safety in the city.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s