Springfield police captain appointed as new deputy chief

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 38-year veteran of the police force has been appointed as the Springfield Police Department’s new deputy chief.

In a release sent to 22News, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno says Deputy Chief Cheryl Clapprood is a well-deserved and solid appointment.

Clapprood’s appointment to deputy chief is effective Sunday and comes after the retirement of former Deputy Chief Robert Cheetham. She is now the second highest ranking woman officer ever in the city’s history.

Clapprood was selected from a Civil Service promotional list. According to the release, she has agreed to move back into Springfield as she takes on the new position.

Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri says in the release that he is looking forward to working with Clapprood to continue efforts to improve the quality of life and public safety in the city.