Speaker: Suspend pot negotiations until budget plan approved

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Speaker Robert DeLeo is asking House members working to negotiate a compromise marijuana bill to suspend their talks until a final state budget is approved and sent to Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk.

DeLeo issued the statement Wednesday, saying it’s important to get the budget bill wrapped up for the fiscal year that began July 1. He said he believes lawmakers can get a budget to Baker this week.

The Democratic speaker said ongoing negotiations on a final budget and final marijuana bill have never been linked by the House.

Democratic Senate President Stan Rosenberg issued his own statement, saying that the “mischief makers are once again at work.”

Rosenberg said the Senate hasn’t linked the two bills and is fully committed to continuing negotiations on both bills simultaneously.