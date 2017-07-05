Search continues for man in Wendell murder investigation

WENDELL, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in two different counties are looking for a man from Wendell who they say shot and killed a woman in her Wendell home early Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, 53-year-old Lewis Starkey III murdered a woman in Franklin County and then drove over an hour to his job in Chicopee, where he tried to shoot his co-worker.

Starkey is considered armed and dangerous. He’s wanted for allegedly killing 48-year-old mother, Amanda Glover, in her Wendell home at 179 West Street, early Wednesday morning. According to police, Glover’s son told them Starkey shot his mother with a shotgun.

This sleepy Franklin County town of more than 800 people, now in disbelief, that one of their own was murdered.

Longtime resident Anna-Jean Marsh told 22News, “Things have crept into the area. It’s just so hard to accept. I can’t accept it. I won’t accept it.”

Her husband, Bob Marsh, agreed. “It’s a get away from the world and it’s been our getaway. We love it and this is a total disruption.”

After Amanda Glover was shot and killed, Lewis drove more than an hour to his job at Specialized Trucking in Chicopee.

That’s where, police said, he fired a blast from a shot gun at his co-worker, who was behind a pane of glass.

Chicopee Police Office Mike Wilk told 22News, the victim, a night manager, suffered wounds to his face and neck, from pieces of shattered glass, but is expected to be okay.

Police told 22 news they plan to charge Starkey with murder, attempted murder, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Starkey is considered armed and dangerous. If you know of his whereabouts, call 9-1-1.

