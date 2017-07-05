Residents of Wendell shaken by news of deadly shooting

WENDELL, Mass. (WWLP) – A manhunt is underway for 53-year-old Lewis Starkey III of Wendell. He is wanted in connection with the murder of a 48-year-old mother also from Wendell.

The victim’s son called police to his mother’s home located near West Street. When police arrived, they found the female victim suffering from a gun shot wound. According to police, the fatal shot was fired by Starkey.

A Wendell resident described their town as “the town that time forgot about,” when referencing how safe people feel in this community. But after one of their own was gunned down, this sleepy town of more than 800 people are now on edge.

“I mean the kids play on the commons. It’s just the most marvelous place,” a concerned resident told 22News. “I have difficulty wrapping my head around a horror like that.”

Cheryl Richardson told 22News that “Things like this just don’t happen here. It’s a quiet community. It’s real shocking to know something like this happened in Wendell.”

Starkey now faces numerous charges, including murder. He is believed to be driving a red 2013 Lincoln MKX with Vermont license plate number QLTMKR. He’s also considered armed and dangerous.

Starkey is still on the run and wanted by police not just here in Wendell, but also in Chicopee where he is the suspect in a workplace shooting.