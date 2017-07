HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Building Code Appeals Board has denied the request of the Springfield Catholic Diocese to demolish the Polish Mater Dolorosa Church in Holyoke.

It’s been six years since the church closed its doors due to declining membership and disputed structural concerns over the safety of the steeple.

Loyal Holyoke parishioners are working to purchase the Mater Dolorosa Church from the Diocese.