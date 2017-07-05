Red Cross has issued emergency call for donors

(WWLP) – The American Red Cross has issued an emergency call for blood and platelet donors after a decrease in donations over the last two months.

According to a release sent to 22News, all blood types are needed.

The Red Cross says blood donations have fallen over the last two months, resulting in about 61,000 fewer donations than needed and a critical blood shortage.

“It’s crucial that people donate now to meet the needs of patients every day and to be prepared for emergencies that require significant volumes of donated blood,” said Kelly Isenor, External Communications Manager of the Massachusetts Blood Services Region. “Every day, blood and platelet donors can help save lives, and right now these heroes are needed to give as soon as possible.”

Blood donations are usually low in the summer months, especially around the beginning of July due to fewer volunteer-based blood drives and vacation plans.

If you’re interested in making a donation, you can schedule an appointment by visiting redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.