Petfinder: More pets go missing on July 4th

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More pets go missing on the Fourth of July than any other day of the year according to Petfinder.

Loud noises from fireworks can spook animals, sending them running from home while their owners are out at celebrations elsewhere.

“I know how upset they get about the noise,” Ron Tyson of Holyoke told 22News. “I had a little dog freak out last night. I had to hold her close to me and pet her the whole time the fireworks were going.”

If your pet isn’t microchipped, Rainbow Pet Rescue in Chicopee said the first place you should check with is your local animal control office.

