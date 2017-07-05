Palmer police warn residents about IRS schemers

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Palmer police are warning residents about schemers calling and claiming to be with the IRS.

Palmer Police Chief John Janulewicz said several residents have been contacted by schemers from (206) 596-0020, telling them they owe money and threatening them with arrests.

Chief Janulewicz said this has become a weekly concern and is warning residents.

Although the number can change, Chief Janulewicz recommends residents to not give any personal information and to hang up on any caller deemed suspicious.

Residents are advised to call the IRS or whatever agency is named directly if they receive these calls.