Northampton police officer struck by car; driver arrested for OUI

Officer being treated at Baystate Medical Center for serious injuries, expected to survive

By Published: Updated:

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Northampton police officer was seriously injured after being struck by a car Wednesday morning.

Police Capt. John Cartledge told 22News that the officer was conducting a traffic stop on New South Street when he was hit by the vehicle at around 9:30 Wednesday morning.

Cartledge said that at the time, the officer was standing outside the cruiser, after having pulled over another vehicle on the street.

That officer was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, to be treated for injuries that Cartledge described as “serious,” but he added that the officer is expected to survive.

The person who struck the officer is now being charged with driving under the influence of drugs. Neither the driver nor the officer’s name have been released at this time.

