Massachusetts will not give voter information to Trump administration

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts will not be providing voter information to President Trump’s Election Integrity Commission.

In short, it is illegal in Massachusetts to give away certain information that President Trump is asking for. When you register to vote, the ticket clearly states that the information on that ballot is not public information.

Bill Newman, an ACLU lawyer, told 22News, “Trump administration has asked for names, addresses, birth dates, political affiliation, voting history, criminal history, military status, whether or not the person has ever lived overseas and enough of their social security number to identify them in person. This is an attempt to create a dossier on every voter in America.”

Trump alleges that 3 to 5 million people voted illegally in the 2016 presidential election. There is no evidence to back that claim.

Newman says 85% of the information on that list is illegal to give away.