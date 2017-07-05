Man dead in suspected homicide in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Berkshire County are investigating an apparent homicide that took place near a city park late on the night of July 4.

Fred Lantz, spokesperson for the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office, told 22News that police were called to John Street, close to Pitt Park, at around 11:30 Tuesday night. When officers got there, they found 39 year-old Paul L. Henry lying on the ground. EMTs who arrived in the area determined that Henry was dead.

Lantz says that Henry’s death appears to be a homicide. An autopsy will be conducted by the office of the office of the chief medical examiner.

If you have any information on the events leading up to Henry’s death, you are asked to call Pittsfield Police at (413) 448-9705.