Man dead in suspected homicide in Pittsfield

Paul L. Henry found dead near Pitt Park late Tuesday night

By Published: Updated:

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Berkshire County are investigating an apparent homicide that took place near a city park late on the night of July 4.

Fred Lantz, spokesperson for the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office, told 22News that police were called to John Street, close to Pitt Park, at around 11:30 Tuesday night. When officers got there, they found 39 year-old Paul L. Henry lying on the ground. EMTs who arrived in the area determined that Henry was dead.

Lantz says that Henry’s death appears to be a homicide. An autopsy will be conducted by the office of the office of the chief medical examiner.

If you have any information on the events leading up to Henry’s death, you are asked to call Pittsfield Police at (413) 448-9705.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s