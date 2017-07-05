Ludlow man arrested following ‘serious assault’

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Ludlow man is facing several charges, including assault to murder, after police say he seriously injured another man with a baseball bat.

Ludlow Police Sgt. Daniel Valadas told 22News officers were called to a home on Pondview Drive just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. When they got there, he said they found a 20-year-old man laying in the roadway, bleeding severely from his head. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center with potentially deadly injuries.

Valadas said 21-year-old Tyler H. Hayes-King identified himself shortly after at a nearby residence and was arrested on probable cause for assault to murder, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (baseball bat and shod foot), and strangulation.

Hayes-King was held on $500,000 cash bail until he was taken to Palmer District Court Thursday morning.

Under Massachusetts law, a shoe can be considered a dangerous weapon when used to kick.