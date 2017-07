CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – If you’re looking to spruce up your home, but don’t want to spend a ton of money, EcoBuilding Bargains is the place for you! Not only can you purchase furnishings for your home at a fraction of the cost, you’re also helping keep waste out of landfills! Lauren was live at EcoBuilding Bargains showcasing all their facility has to offer!

EcoBuilding Bargains

83 Warwick St, Springfield, MA 01104

(413) 788-6900

