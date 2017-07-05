Leaving a child in a car briefly can be deadly

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s an unfortunate summertime occurrence that saddens The Nation, a child suffocating in sweltering a car because of parental neglect.

Springfield Family Physician Dr. Ira Helfand told 22News, leaving a small child in a car for even just a few minutes during a quick trip to the convenience store, can be deadly.

“Temperatures in cars can get incredibly hot, incredibly quickly,” said Dr. Helfand. “They’re out in the sun and the car just kicks up as an oven. And kids don’t tolerate things well at all. And leaving the kid unattended on a hot day can have catastrophic consequences.”

Dr. Helfand said a parent leaving their child in the car on a hot day, probably never realizes how much time the trip will take.