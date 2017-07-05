Easthampton Mayor Cadieux not running for re-election

Cadieux worked for the city for 23 years

By Published:
Easthampton Mayor Karen Cadieux is seen here in a WWLP file image from 2015.

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) –After working for the city for 23 years, Easthampton Mayor Karen Cadieux wants to take a much-needed vacation.

Cadieux usually takes four vacation days a year. As mayor for the past three and a half years, she has completed the MassWorks revitalization project, renovated the first floor and entry of the historic Old Town Hall, and improved the city’s bond rating.

Cadieux told 22News that she has achieved more than she had ever thought possible in her two terms.

“It’s an extreme pleasure, and I’m very proud to be the mayor of the City of Easthampton. It’s a great, vibrant city, and I have really enjoyed, but after 23 years, I’ll be giving myself that precious gift of time,” Cadieux said.

The mayor told 22News that she looks forward to traveling in her free time. Her successor, who will become only the third mayor in Easthampton’s history, will be elected this November.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s