Damages still visible in Orange after storm

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The lights are back on, but the damage is still visible.

After a powerful storm left thousands without power, life is back to normal for most Orange residents, following a storm that left as many as 2,000 people without power.

Not only was power knocked out, but the powerful storm forced trees down.

One falling on top of a house. One neighbor told 22News, the storm was unlike anything he’s experienced.

“Playing on my phone, and I just heard a bunch of wind outside,” Jeff Burgess of Orange said. “I never seen anything like it. I mean, I heard something hit the top of my house. I mean, it was really whipping, it looked like a hurricane.”

Residents said the storm came in and was gone within minutes.

