Chicopee police searching for shooting suspect

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are looking for a suspect in an early morning shooting Wednesday.

Chicopee Police Officer Matt Costa told 22News the shooting happened inside a business on Griffith Road. He said they’re working on getting a description of the vehicle the suspect could be in.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Matthew Greaney told 22News they’re helping Chicopee police search for the vehicle possibly connected to the shooting.

The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m.

