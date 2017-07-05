American Red Cross issues emergency call for donors

While fewer people donate, the need for blood is just as critical as ever

Sy Becker Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Red Cross is facing a critical blood shortage, and is issuing an emergency call for donors to help save lives.

The summer months are among the most challenging times of the year for blood and platelet donations because regular donors delay giving while they vacation and participate in summer activities.

Nancy Russ of the American Red Cross is appealing for potential donors to find the time.

“We give you a mini health history, check your blood pressure, your temperature, very easy, it takes about ten minutes and the actual donation takes about 15 minutes,” said Russ.

Russ said while fewer people donate less blood this time of year, the need for blood is just as critical as ever.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s