American Red Cross issues emergency call for donors

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Red Cross is facing a critical blood shortage, and is issuing an emergency call for donors to help save lives.

The summer months are among the most challenging times of the year for blood and platelet donations because regular donors delay giving while they vacation and participate in summer activities.

Nancy Russ of the American Red Cross is appealing for potential donors to find the time.

“We give you a mini health history, check your blood pressure, your temperature, very easy, it takes about ten minutes and the actual donation takes about 15 minutes,” said Russ.

Russ said while fewer people donate less blood this time of year, the need for blood is just as critical as ever.