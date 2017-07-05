Search continues for man in Wendell murder investigation

WENDELL, Mass. (WWLP) – Two communities now at the center of a murder investigation, after a mother was fatally shot in her Wendell home.

According to authorities, 53-year-old Lewis Starkey murdered a woman in Franklin County and then drove over an hour to his job in Chicopee, where he tried to shoot his co-worker.

Consider 53-year-old Lewis Starkey III armed and dangerous. He’s wanted for allegedly killing 48-year-old mother, Amanda Glover, in her Wendell home on West Street, early Wednesday morning. According to police, Glover’s son told them Starkey shot his mother with a shotgun.

This sleepy Franklin County town of more than 800 people, now in disbelief, that one of their own was murdered.

One resident told 22News, “Things have crept into the area. It’s just so hard to accept. I can’t accept it. I won’t accept it.”

“It’s a get away from the world and it’s been our getaway. We love it and this is a totally disruption,” said another resident.

Lewis’ crime spree didn’t stop in Wendell. He later traveled to his job at Specialized Trucking in Chicopee, where he fired a round at his coworker, who was behind glass.

Chicopee Police Office Mike Wilk told 22News, the victim, a night manager, suffered from wounds to the face and neck, but is expected to be okay.

Starkey faces numerous charges, including murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 911.

