Who wants to be a millionaire? Not students in this school

BOSTON (AP) — A high school mascot controversy is brewing in Massachusetts, and it has nothing to do with Native American-themed nicknames.

Students at Lenox Memorial Middle and High School voted by a 2-to-1 margin at the end of the school year to retire their Millionaires mascot. They say it’s divisive, leads to bullying by rivals and doesn’t reflect the community’s economics.

The nickname was coined in the 1950s and refers to wealthy out-of-towners with second homes in town.

The school vote has sparked debate in town and online. And now the mascot question is included in a townwide survey.

School committee member Francie Sorrentino considers herself working class and has no problem being called a Millionaire. She would like to see the matter settled in a townwide vote.