Boland Way in Springfield closed due to water main break

Police calling incident a "significant" break

By Published: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An early morning water main break has completely closed a major road in downtown Springfield.

The break is at Boland Way, between the Marriott and Sheraton hotels.

Police closed the street just before 5:00 Tuesday morning, and are calling this a “significant break”

Traffic is being re-directed. Police haven’t said when repairs will start, or when the street may re-open.

The nearby Memorial Bridge is also closed, due to set-up for the Star Spangled Springfield fireworks. The bridge is not expected to re-open until about 11:00 Tuesday night.

