Veterans and residents celebrate Independence Day in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Veterans and residents lined the streets of Westfield for the Hampton Ponds Association’s 4th of July Parade.

Residents told 22News they came together with friends and family to celebrate freedom and the veterans that gave their lives to fight for the country.

“It’s a free country,” Les Eldridge of Westfield told 22News. “That’s what I fought for and that’s what a lot of other guys fought for-freedom, freedom of speech, freedom to go to church wherever they wanted to.”

This is the 61st 4th of July parade in the City of Westfield.