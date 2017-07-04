Trial date set for man charged in fatal motorcycle accident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A judge has set a trial date for an East Longmeadow man charged with being drunk when he caused an accident that killed two people on a motorcycle.

Authorities say 25-year-old Steven Thompson was drunk when he turned his truck into the path of a motorcycle in Springfield in May 2016. He’s charged with two counts of motor vehicle homicide while under the influence of alcohol. He pleaded not guilty and is free on bail.

The crash took the lives of 23-year-old Kyle Chapdelaine, and his passenger, 22-year-old Julisa Diaz, who was scheduled to graduate from Springfield College three days later.

Thompson’s lawyer says the motorcycle driver was operating recklessly and was under the influence of marijuana.

The trial is scheduled to start Nov. 1.

