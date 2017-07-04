Trash a problem at Pynchon Point in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A small walking path is getting trashed. On Tuesday, 22News followed-up on a viewer’s complaint that Pynchon Point in Agawam has become a dumping ground.

There are clear signs in the area: no littering, and no alcoholic beverages. Still, we found both empty beer cases and nips of liquor.

There was also plenty of trash lining the path down to the Connecticut River.

Agawam’s conservation committee maintains Pynchon Point Park. 22News will follow-up with the town later this week.