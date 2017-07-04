Study: Many Millennials don’t view themselves as patriotic

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A new study by YouGov.com shows that more than one third of Millennials say that they are “not very patriotic” or “not at all patriotic.”

Patriotism means a lot of different things to different people, and Millennial Daniel Grosso of Northampton told 22News that it all depends on how you define the term.

Grosso said that he is patriotic toward America, and that the Fourth of July celebrates our ability as a world power to help others. However, he says he is not just an American citizen, but also a global one.

“I feel more strongly that I am a citizen of the world, and that’s what’s important to me- not just as Americans, but everybody else who lives on this planet as well,” Grosso said.

The Pew Research Center defines a Millennial as someone born between 1981 and 1997. The YouGov study says Millennials who call themselves “very patriotic” (20%) is the lowest of any demographic subgroup that was tested.

Sixty-one percent of Republicans and 33% of Democrats consider themselves to be “very patriotic.” It is people aged 65 and older, however, who believe they love their country the most. Sixty-one percent of them say that they are very patriotic.

Nearly half of Millennials, 45% of respondents, described themselves as being “somewhat patriotic.”