Star Spangled Springfield fireworks to dazzle downtown

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Final preparations are being made for the Star Spangled Springfield fireworks, which will light up the skies over downtown Springfield Tuesday night.

Pyrotechnicians from Grucci are at work on the Memorial Bridge, where the fireworks will be launched at 9:30 P.M. The festivities actually begin two and a half hours earlier, however. A concert by the 215th Army Band of the Massachusetts Army National Guard will begin at 7:00, with a flyover by two F-15 jets of the 104th Fighter Wing at approximately 7:05.

Mass Appeal’s Lauren Zenzie and Danny New will be hosting the festivities, which will be taking place at Riverfront Park.

If you cannot be there in person, 22News will be streaming the fireworks at 9:30 P.M. The display this year will include glittering waterfalls, chrysanthemums, and specialty shells that burst into smiley faces and the letters “USA.”

The Memorial Bridge is closed until about 11:00 P.M. Tuesday night, with streets surrounding the bridge expected to shut down at around 7:30 P.M. Temporary Exit 7-6 on I-91 will also be shut down prior to the fireworks.

Star Spangled Springfield is organized by the Spirit of Springfield, and more information about the fireworks and concert is available on their website. 22News is proud to support this year’s Star Spangled Springfield festivities!