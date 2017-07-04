Springfield’s fireworks show brought thousands together on Fourth of July

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands gathered for the Spirit of Springfield’s July 4th festivities Tuesday evening.

From fireworks to a flyover from the air national guard, there was something for everyone at Star Spangled Springfield.

Star Spangled Springfield started off the celebrations with a performance from the 215th Army Band and a flyover from the Air National Guard emceed by Lauren Zenzie and Danny New from Mass Appeal.

Thousands gathered for Star Spangled Springfield to celebrate the Fourth of July with their families.

“We can’t compare it to anything else in the area,” Mildred Arroyo of Springfield told 22News. “Great family time, great company.”

The Spirit of Springfield’s annual celebration attracts people from all across western Massachusetts.

People were decked out in red, white, and blue as they waited for the fireworks in Riverfront Park, proud to celebrate the USA.

“Our nation is so important, we are the greatest place to live in the world,” Ginger Moore said. “And we’re so appreciative of where we live and what our opportunities are here.”

The fireworks launched from Memorial Bridge at 9:30 p.m., dazzling families with different colors, designs, and symbols. All choreographed to patriotic music.

After more than two decades of the Spirit of Springfield’s Star Spangled Springfield, families said the display gets better ever year.