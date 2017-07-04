Route 57 westbound in Agawam closed, fuel truck rollover

By Published: Updated:

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Route 57 westbound in Agawam between the Suffield Street and Main Street exit is closed.

Springfield State Police told 22News a Diesel fuel truck rolled over on route 57 westbound in Agawam around 5:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Westbound traffic is being diverted off the highway at the Main Street exit. 

State Police, Agawam police, Agawam Fire Department and Emergency services are on site.

The state’s Department of Environmental Protection and Interstate towing are en-route.

Minor injuries of at least one person is reported.

Agawam’s fire chief is calling this a level one hazardous materials situation.

22News will bring you updates as more information becomes available.

