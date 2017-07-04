Parking lots already full at some Connecticut state beaches

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The state has closed parking lots at multiple state parks because they reached capacity.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection posted the parks’ names on social media as the lots began to fill Tuesday morning for the Fourth of July.

Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield was closed to new vehicles as of 8 a.m.

Other announcements quickly followed suit.

The list of closures include: Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown; Pattaconk Lake State Recreation Area in Chester; Miller’s Pond State Park in Durham; Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union; Gardner Lake State Park in Salem; Quaddick State Park in Thompson; Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield and Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme.

DEEP manages more than 100 state parks.