New U.S. citizens naturalized on Fourth of July in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)- On Tuesday, over 600 people in Massachusetts were naturalized as citizens of the United States. Northampton is where one of the three ceremonies in Massachusetts took place. The naturalization ceremony is an annual Fourth of July event at the Hampshire County Superior Court.

This year in Northampton, 49 people from 46 different countries gathered on the Courthouse lawn to take the Oath of Allegiance and officially become citizens of the United States.

“It was a dream for all of us to be here”, says Tatty Sahyouni. “To be a better person and to be in a great country like this where everybody gets their opportunity to do whatever they want to dream for.”

In 2016, over 750,000 people were naturalized across the country. 15,000 will be naturalized today on our nations 241st birthday.

And after 241 years, immigrants still see America as the land of opportunity.

“There’s a lot of opportunities and I also like to live in a free country”, says Ruth Kimani.

Though the trump administration’s travel ban is in effect, one family being naturalized today is from Syria. They came to the U.S. on July 3.

“It was a long road, a long journey”, says Hafez Alsmaan. “I think this is a great country to serve and live and there are not enough words to express how much we are excited and happy to be around and to be part of the community.”

The US has naturalized over 7.4 million citizens since 2007.