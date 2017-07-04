Neighbors in shock after deadly house fire in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were killed in a fire in Ludlow early this morning.

Ludlow firefighters were called to 68 Newbury Street around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. When firefighters arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Peter Lopes told 22news he was shocked to wake up and find the street full of emergency responders.

“We were outside this morning, I walked my dog early this morning and there was nothing,” Lopes said. “Didn’t show signs, not anything. When I woke up again and seen the whole street was blocked off it was chaotic. The people were great people, just to pass away like this is horrible.”

Ludlow Fire Chief Ryan Pease said the department is working with the State Fire Marshal’s Office, to determine the cause of the fire.

The identities of the victims have not to be released.