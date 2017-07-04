Monson Summerfest tradition marches on

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – At the conclusion of Monson’s Fourth of July parade, Main Street morphed into the town’s time-honored tradition of Summerfest!

Thousands strolled leisurely down Main Street, greeting their neighbors and people from nearby towns celebrating this annual event. Residents could buy food and craftwork displayed by Monson’s many artisans.

Longtime Monson resident Don Phillips told 22News about what Summerfest means to him. “I think it’s the community gets together, it’s a show of unity, it’s a real good day here. The weather has been cooperating, it’s just a good day!” Phillips said.

Only once in its 34-year history has a Monson Summerfest ever been cancelled. That was in 2011, when on June 1, the tornado caused severe damage to the town.

