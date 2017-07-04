Massachusetts naturalizes more than 600 people as citizens of U.S.

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Over 600 people in Massachusetts were naturalized as citizens of the United States on Tuesday.

The naturalization ceremony is an annual Fourth of July event at the Hampshire County Superior Court.

This year in Northampton, 49 people from 46 different countries gathered on the Courthouse lawn to take the Oath of Allegiance and officially become citizens of the United States.

“It was a dream for all of us to be here,” Tatty Sahyouni, a naturalized U.S. citizen told 22News. “To be a better person and to be in a great country like this where everybody gets their opportunity to do whatever they want to dream for.”

In 2016, over 750,000 people were naturalized across the country. Fifteen thousand will be naturalized Tuesday, on our nation’s 241st birthday.

And after 241 years, immigrants still see America as the land of opportunity.

“There’s a lot of opportunities and I also like to live in a free country,” Sahyouni said.

Though the Trump administration’s travel ban is still in effect, one family being naturalized today is from Syria.

They came to the U.S. on July 3.

“It was a long road, a long journey,” Ruth Kimani, another naturalized U.S. told 22News. “I think this is a great country to serve and live and there are not enough words to express how much we are excited and happy to be around and to be part of the community.”

The U.S. has naturalized over 7.4 million citizens since 2007.