Man struck, killed by commuter train in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts say a man trespassing on commuter rail tracks was hit and killed by a train.
Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Transit Police say the 21-year-old man was on the right of way when he was struck in Boston’s Brighton neighborhood early Tuesday morning.
Authorities say foul play is not suspected. The man has not been publicly identified.
Authorities are investigating.
