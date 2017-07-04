Man charged after allegedly firing at Boston police

BOSTON (AP) — A man has been held on bail after he allegedly fired a gun at officers pursuing another man driving a scooter without a helmet in Boston.

Police say 30-year-old Kristopher Jordan began shooting at officers while standing on a sidewalk around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the Mattapan neighborhood.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office says Jordan was held on $500,000 bail during his arraignment in Dorchester Monday.

The Boston Globe reports that Jordan’s attorney says officers never saw a weapon in his hand. Aditi Goel says someone else could’ve have fired and Jordan has no motive.

Jordan is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and other offenses. No injuries were reported.

Prosecutors say he’s charged as an armed career criminal due to previous convictions.